Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty Joins BJP

TNI Bureau: In yet another jolt to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), actor-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi.

He recently resigned from the BJD citing suffocation within the party.

Ollywood actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty praised the Narendra Modi Government, saying he was proud to witness several historic measures in the Parliament including the abolition of triple talaq, Article 370 and the introduction of new criminal laws.

He was elected to Rajya Sabha uncontested in 2014 and was elected as the Member of Parliament from Kendrapara (Lok Sabha constituency) in 2019.

Anubhav Mohanty is the second sitting BJD MP after Bhartruhari Mahtab to join the saffron party ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections.