Woman Leader & Social Activist Linkan Subudhi quits BJD

TNI Bureau: Social activist & State General Secretary of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Linkan Subudhi resigned from the ruling BJD on Monday.

She resigned from the post of State General Secretary of BJD and primary membership of the BJD today.

She tendered her resignation letter to the BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik citing ‘lack of dignity and respect towards women in the party, saying that “Can’t continue in a party where women empowerment is just a slogan. Women are just the use and throw object and women get less respect and dignity (Naari Swabhiman and Sanman) in the party nowadays.”

“After being awarded with the Biju Patnaik State Bravery award from you, I have worked for the last 10 years in BJD as the State General Secretary (2 years), Biju Mahila Janata Dal (5 years), observer in Panchayat Elections 2017 for Nayagarh and Ranpur Assembly Constituencies in 2014 General Elections for Bhubaneswar North Assembly Constituency and 2019 General Elections for Ranpur Assembly Constituency, observer of Dhanakera GP and Delang Block during Pipili bypoll in 2022 and fought BMC election in 2014. I have been loyal dedicated for the party for the entire tenure”, the techie-turned-politician Linkan mentioned in her resignation letter.