BJD vs BJP War of Words over Candidate Declaration

TNI Bureau: Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra came down heavily on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over declaration of candidate for the upcoming elections in Odisha.

Reacting to the allegations of BJD leader and party’s national spokesperson Sasmit Patra about BJP not having candidates for 147 Assembly constituencies in the state, the State BJP vice-president dared the State ruling party to announce its candidate for all the Assembly seats.

‘Why BJD has not announced the names of half of the candidates for assembly election so far. It should first announce candidates in all 147 seats,” he asked.

Mohapatra clarified that BJP announces the candidates from Delhi and it will be done on time. But why is BJD getting a headache for that, he questioned.

It is to be noted here that Sasmit Patra yesterday claimed that though BJP has announced candidates for 21 Lok Sabha seats, it is struggling to find candidates for the Assembly elections and looking for leaders rejected by other political parties in order to field them as its candidates.