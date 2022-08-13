Jungle Raksha Bandhan becomes Mass Movement

Insight Bureau: Jungle Raksha Bandhan, the movement which started in the 2004 in Mayurbhanj by Bibekananda Pattnaik, eminent social worker and environmentalist from Mayurbhanj district to protect the trees, now transformed into a movement across India in different versions.
Environmentalists, forest department officials, jungle-dwellers and nature-lovers came forward together to celebrate the “Jungle Raksha Bandhan” by tying rakhis around the trunks of trees in forest range of the district with an aim to create awareness on the importance of environment and conservation of forests.
Jungle Raksha Bandhan on its 19th years of celebration but the enthusiasm of the people are growing and more and more villages are joining the celebration.
