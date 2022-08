Red Warning issued for Rains in 7 Districts in Odisha

Insight Bureau: There is no respite from rains across Odisha over the next 2/3 days. Red warning has been issued for 7 districts – Dhenkanal, Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak till 8:30 AM tomorrow (Sunday).

These places will witness Scattered Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall.

Orange Warning has been issued to 15 Districts- Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Boudh, Angul, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Balasore, Mayurbhanj. They will witness Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall.

Similarly, Yellow Warning has been issued to 8 districts – Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri. They will witness Isolated Heavy Rainfall.

Red Warning has been issued for 10 districts from August 14 8:30 AM to August 15, 8:30 AM.

➡️ Red Warning: Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Deogarh.

➡️ Orange Warning: Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri.

➡️ Yellow Warning: Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj.