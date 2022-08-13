100-Word Edit: Nitish Kumar’s ‘Mission 40’

Nitish Kumar’s political dreams are beyond the boundaries of Bihar with a clear focus on Delhi. Despite making compromises to stay in power, he never accepted Narendra Modi as his leader.

He still remains firm on removing Modi from power and targets 40 BJP seats in Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Nitish believes if he manages these 40 seats well and others can jolt the saffron party in 30-40 more seats, political equations in India will change dramatically with opposition parties getting the bargaining power.

So far, it’s a dream only. Let’s see how things are getting unfolded in 2023-24.