‘Kalira Atita’ out of Oscar Race; Check Full List of Nominations

TNI Bureau: Director Nila Madhab Panda’s Odia film ‘Kalira Atita’ (Yesterday’s Past), which had been submitted under the ‘General Entry’ category is out of the Oscar race.

The Academy made history this year with most female directors being nominated in the best director category.

The Academy re-scheduled the 2021 Oscar ceremony from Feb 28 to April 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While ‘Mank’ has recieved 10 nominations, ‘The Father’, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Sound of Metal’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ have received 6 nominations each.

Following are the leading nominees:

Best picture

➡️ The Father

➡️ Judas and the Black Messiah

➡️ Mank

➡️ Minari

➡️ Nomadland

➡️ Promising Young Woman

➡️ Sound of Metal

➡️ The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

➡️ Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round

➡️ Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

➡️ David Fincher, Mank

➡️ Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

➡️ Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress

➡️ Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

➡️ Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

➡️ Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

➡️ Frances McDormand, Nomadland

➡️ Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

➡️ Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

➡️ Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

➡️ Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father

➡️ Gary Oldman, Mank

➡️ Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress

➡️ Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

➡️ Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

➡️ Olivia Colman, The Father

➡️ Amanda Seyfried, Mank

➡️ Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

➡️ Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

➡️ Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

➡️ Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

➡️ Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

➡️ Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Costume Design

➡️ Emma

➡️ Mank

➡️ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

➡️ Mulan

➡️ Pinocchio

Best Adapted Screenplay

➡️ Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)

➡️ The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)

➡️ Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

➡️ One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

➡️ The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Best Original Screenplay

➡️ Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)

➡️ Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

➡️ Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

➡️ Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)

➡️ The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Animated Short Film

➡️ Burrow

➡️ Genius Loci

➡️ If Anything Happens I Love You

➡️ Opera

➡️ Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

➡️ Feeling Through

➡️ The Letter Room

➡️ The Present

➡️ Two Distant Strangers

➡️ White Eye

Best Documentary Feature

➡️ Collective

➡️ Crip Camp

➡️ The Mole Agent

➡️ My Octopus Teacher

➡️ Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

➡️ Colette

➡️ A Concerto Is a Conversation

➡️ Do Not Split

➡️ Hunger Ward

➡️ A Love Song for Latasha

Best International Feature Film

➡️ Denmark, Another Round

➡️ Hong Kong, Better Days

➡️ Romania, Collective

➡️ Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

➡️ Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Sound

➡️ Greyhound

➡️ Mank

➡️ News of the World

➡️ Sound of Metal

➡️ Soul

Best Production Design

➡️ The Father

➡️ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

➡️ Mank

➡️ News of the World

➡️ Tenet

Best Film Editing

➡️ The Father

➡️ Nomadland

➡️ Promising Young Woman

➡️ Sound of Metal

➡️ The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

➡️ Judas and the Black Messiah

➡️ Mank

➡️ News of the World

➡️ Nomadland

➡️ The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

➡️ Love and Monsters

➡️ The Midnight Sky

➡️ Mulan

➡️ The One and Only Ivan

➡️ Tenet

Best Animated Feature Film

➡️ Onward

➡️ Over the Moon

➡️ A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

➡️ Soul

➡️ Wolfwalkers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

➡️ Emma

➡️ Hillbilly Elegy

➡️ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

➡️ Mank

➡️ Pinocchio

Best Original Song

➡️ “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

➡️ “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

➡️ “lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

➡️ “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

➡️ “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7