Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Navy Veterans facing death sentence in Qatar

TNI Bureau: In a latest development to the case pertaining to the death sentence given to former eight Indian Navy officers in Qatar, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday met their family members and said the government is pursuing the case with the highest importance.

The government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release, the foreign minister posted on X, formerly known as Twitter,Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Navy veterans given death sentence in Qatar

“Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families,” the foreign minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard,” he added.

It is to be noted here that the former Indian Navy officers were arrested in August 2022 on undeclared charges, though believed to be espionage, in August 2022. Since then, their bail petitions were repeatedly rejected and on October 26, a Qatar court gave them death sentence.