SC denies bail to Manish Sisodia; mentions transfer of Rs 338 Crore

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and mentioned about the transfer of Rs 338 Crore as the reason for cancellation of his bail plea.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested in February this year on charge of money laundering and corruption over alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of a now-scrapped liquor policy in New Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) are probing the case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti that heard Sisodia’s pleas against the Delhi High Court denying him bail in both the CBI and ED cases. The apex court issued notice in his petitions in July and reserved the judgment earlier this month.

“Legal questions have been answered in a limited way. In the analysis, there are certain aspects, which we said are doubtful. But one aspect, with regard to transfer of money, Rs 338 crores, is tentatively established. We have therefore dismissed the application for bail,” Justice Khanna said today, while pronouncing the order, as quoted by the livein.in.

“We are dismissing the application for bail, but we have made one pointed observation which is that they have assured that the trial will be concluded within six to eight months. So within three months, if the trial proceeds sloppily or slowly, he’ll be entitled to file an application for bail,” he added.