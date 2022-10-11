Jai Odisha celebrates Gaja Laxmi Puja in a Unique Way

TNI Bureau: Jai Odisha, an organisation known for celebrating every occasion in an innovative way, celebrated Gaja Laxmi puja at Unit 3 in Bhubaneswar which will continue till October 16.

In the presence of President Jai Odisha, Rudra Samantray, in the first evening of the puja the members of Jai Odisha honored the sanitation workers and electricity workers in the capital city for their contribution in our daily life.

With the participation of blinds and dibyangs in the Bhajan Sandhya, it was well accepted by the audience which will help further to boost their morale.

Sulochana Das, Mayor Bhubaneswar and Kishore Kumar Manigarahi, SP, STF attended the program as guests and enjoyed the program.