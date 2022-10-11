TNI News Headlines – October 11, 2022

🔹 94 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325205.

🔹 Odisha Government appointed Mandakinee Kar as the Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR).

🔹 Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar all set to host the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

🔹 Mulayam Singh Yadav’s last rites held in Saifai; cremated with full state honours.

🔹 PM Narendra Modi unveils first phase of Mahakal Lok project at 6.30 pm today.

🔹 Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction gets “Two Swords and Shield” as Symbol.

🔹 Justice DY Chandrachud likely to be next Chief Justice of India.

🔹 IMF (International Monetary Fund) projects India’s growth projection to be 6.8% for 2022 & 6.1% for 2023.

🔹 India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in third ODI to clinch series 2-1.

🔹 India votes with West on 3 UNGA procedural matters, while Foreign Minister S Jaishankar silent on Ukraine.

🔹 Gaming platform WinZO reaches 100 mn users.