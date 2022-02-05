Jab They Met: Akhilesh Yadav & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Insight Bureau: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav were all smiles as they waved at each other when their roadshows passed by each other in a chance encounter in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state.

While campaigning in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshows crossed paths in UP’s Bulandshahr on Thursday, 3 February.

The two leaders, rivals in the upcoming polls, waved at each other with a ‘namaste’ amid roaring applause from hundreds of followers gathered at the rallies.

Both Yadav and Chaudhary returned the gesture and waved back at the Congress leader.

Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo of the interaction on Twitter and said, “Ek dua salaam – tehzeeb ke naam”.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, workers and supporters of the SP and Congress can be seen cheering and raising their flags at each other.

Gandhi tweeted a video of the interaction saying, “Humari bhi aapko Ram Ram”.

Notably, The two earlier had a chance meeting in October 2021, when the two came across each other in a Delhi-Lucknow flight.