Journalist killed in landmine blast by Maoists in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Insight Bureau: A Journalist of an Odia daily was killed in an explosion triggered by Maoists in Kalahandi’s Madanpur Rampur block on Saturday. He died on the spot.

The deceased identified as Rohit Biswal, a resident of Mohangiri village was a correspondent of Dharitri Newspaper.

He had visited Karlakhunta Bridge in Mohangiri area under Madanpur Ramur police station limits of the district after getting information about a poster being put up by Maoists near the Bridge seeking the boycott of the forthcoming Panchayat elections.

Several Maoist posters surfaced near Domkarlakunta village calling for panchayat poll boycott.

The site of the explosion has been cordoned off by security forces and a bomb diffusing team.