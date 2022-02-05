Nation prays, as Veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar is on Ventilator

Insight Bureau: Prayers made for the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who is still in the ICU and once again been put on ventilator support after her condition deteriorated on Saturday. She is under “aggressive therapy”.

The singer, 92 was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier last month, after testing positive for COVID-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

While the singer stayed in ICU, she showed slight signs of improvement around January 28 and was taken off the ventilator too.

Whole country is praying for the speedy recovery of the ‘Nightingale of India. Soon after the news broke out, millions of veteran singer’s fans poured in their prayers for Lata Mangeshkar and flooded social media with recovery wishes.