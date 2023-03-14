I&PR unaware of Restrictions on Media during CM’s Programs

TNI Bureau: In a reply to the question of Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond, the I&PR Minister of Odisha, Pradip Amat has clarified that his department is unaware of any restriction on media during the Chief Minister’s programs.

“The organising department always provides the media invitation in such programs. The I&PR Department is not aware of any ban or restrictions on entry of media at the CM’s programs”, he said.

“There is no truth in the allegations that the Government is trying to hide the information”, he added.

Earlier, Nityananda Gond had sought answers from the government saying why the Government is preventing the reporters and photo journalists from attending the events where CM is the Guest. “If I&PR can send photos and video recording to all, then what’s the need of a media invitation,” he asked. While boasting about transparency, what does the government want to hide from media,” he questioned.