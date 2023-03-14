Manas Mangaraj seeks reply on R&D in Natural Gas Sector

TNI Bureau: BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Manas Ranjan Mangaraj today raised an unstarred question on the International Collaboration on Research & Development (R&D) in natural gas sector.

“Will the Minister of petroleum and natural gas be pleased to state that whether the government is planning for international collaboration to boost Research & Development (R&D) for the natural gas sector and if so, the details thereof and if not, the reason therefore”, questioned Mangaraj.

In his answer the Petroleum Minister Rameswar Teli said that for the research and development activities pertaining to oil and gas are primarily carried out by the oil and gas Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Oil and Gas PSUs collaborate with the international organisations, time to time, to boost R&D in the sector, he added.

He also listed several universities and research centres with which the ONGC has entered into MoUs for collaborative R&D work in oil and natural gas exploration, development and production.