Man-Animal Conflict: 784 Elephants, 925 Humans killed in 10 Yrs in Odisha

While replying to a query of BJP legislator and Brahmagiri MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Odisha Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Pradip Amat said 925 people were killed and 212 became physically disabled in elephant attacks in the State between 2012 and 2022.

People died of elephant attacks in Odisha between 2012-13 and 2021-22:

➡️Human casualties increased from 80 in 2012-13 to 105 in 2017-18.

➡️117 people got killed in such incidents in 2019-20

➡️139 persons died of jumbo attacks in the year 2020-21 and 112 in 2021-22

Elephants killed in 10 Years in Odisha:

➡️82 jumbos died in 2012-13

➡️86 elephants were killed in 2015-16

➡️93 jumbos died in 2018-19 and 86 in 2021-22

➡️11 wild elephants were killed by poachers during 2022-23

As per the last elephant census conducted in 2017, there are 1,976 elephants in Odisha.