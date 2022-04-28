IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 28, 2022

Insight Bureau: Gujarat Titans (GT) during the 40th match gained a splendid victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhade stadium, taking them to the top of the points table of IPL 2022. Jumping over Rajasthan Royals (RR) with 14 points, this debutant team has lost only one match in this season till date. SRH was defeated by 5 wickets, securing third position in the list.

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match: