Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 227 points higher at 57,046 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty jumped 73 points to 17,111 points. Bank Nifty index was up 0.2 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s, Reliance Industries were among top BSE Sensex gainers. HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, TCS, Titan Company were among Sensex laggards.