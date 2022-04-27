IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 27, 2022

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:

By Shilpa B
Tata IPL 2022
Image- ABP
150

Insight Bureau: Maintaining the consistency of excellent performance, Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a comprehensive victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with 29 runs & ranked themselves as Numero Uno in the 39th match.

Riyan Parag’s unbeaten performance (56 off 31 balls) helped RR to attain a respectable score. On the Contrary, Virat Kohli’s dismal at 23, was unfortunate for the team.

No. Teams P W L T Pts. NRR
1. Rajasthan Royals 8 6 2 0 12 +0.561
2. Gujarat Titans 7 6 1 0 12 +0.396
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 10 +0.691
4. Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 10 +0.334
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 0 10 -0.572
6. Punjab Kings 8 4 4 0 8 -0.419
7. Delhi Capital 7 3 4 0 6 +0.715
8. Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 6 +0.080
9. Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 4 -0.538
10. Mumbai Indians 8 0 8 0 0 -1.000

 

