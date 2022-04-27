IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 27, 2022
This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:
Insight Bureau: Maintaining the consistency of excellent performance, Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a comprehensive victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with 29 runs & ranked themselves as Numero Uno in the 39th match.
Riyan Parag’s unbeaten performance (56 off 31 balls) helped RR to attain a respectable score. On the Contrary, Virat Kohli’s dismal at 23, was unfortunate for the team.
|No.
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|T
|Pts.
|NRR
|1.
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|+0.561
|2.
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|+0.396
|3.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|+0.691
|4.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|+0.334
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|-0.572
|6.
|Punjab Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.419
|7.
|Delhi Capital
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|+0.715
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|+0.080
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-0.538
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|-1.000
