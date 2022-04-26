IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 26, 2022

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:

Insight Bureau:  The 38th Match at Wankhade Stadium, Mumbai proved to be sour for  Chennai Super Kings (CSK), again adding an extra loss to their list against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s thrilling performance gave a perfect victory to PBKS.

No. Teams P W L T Pts. NRR
1. Gujarat Titans 7 1 1 0 12 +0.396
2. Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 10 +0.691
3. Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 0 10 +0.432
4. Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 10 +0.334
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 0 10 -0.472
6. Punjab Kings 8 4 4 0 8 -0.419
7. Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 6 +0.715
8. Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 6 +0.080
9. Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 4 -0.538
10. Mumbai Indians 8 0 8 0 0 -1.000
