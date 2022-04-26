Mission Mandir: 5T Secretary VK Pandian at Maa Sarala Temple

VK Pandian reviewed the facilities available for devotees and held discussions over various issues with the temple sevayats and district administration.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian on Thursday visited the Maa Sarala Temple in Jagatsinghpur district.

Keeping in mind the heritage value of the temple and the faith of lakhs of devotees, VK Pandian reviewed the facilities available for devotees and held discussions over various issues with the temple sevayats and district administration.

A master plan for the improvement of the temple will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for approval.

Earlier he visited Nilamadhab Temple in Nayagarh, Chandi Temple in Cuttack, Tara Tarini temple in Ganjam and Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur to review the development works.

