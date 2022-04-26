Sensex surges 700 pts, Nifty above 17,100 in early trade

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 657.67 points higher at 57,237.56 in early trade, while the Nifty jumped 204.35 points to 17,158.30.

All the 30 S&P BSE Sensex stocks were trading in the positive territory. All the Nifty sectoral indices were also ruling in the green, Bank Nifty was up by 1.23 per cent. Nifty Auto index jumped 2 per cent.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank were leading the gain.

Global sentiments were also uplifted after world’s richest person Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy social media platform Twitter. The deal provided a boost to Wall Street as the indices reversed losses to end a volatile session higher.