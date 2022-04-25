IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 25, 2022

Insight Bureau: The 37th match between Lucknow Super giants (LSG) & Mumbai Indians (MI) which took place at Wankhade stadium, Mumbai on Sunday bagged another victory for The LSG. The Phenomenal performance by KL Rahul (103 runs off 62 deliveries) & Rohit Sharma’s unfortunate fall at 39 created a challenging situation for the Mumbai Indian Team which gradually paved an easy victory for The Lucknow Super Giants.

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match: