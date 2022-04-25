IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 25, 2022

This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:

By Shilpa B
IPL
Insight Bureau:  The 37th match between Lucknow Super giants (LSG) & Mumbai Indians (MI) which took place at Wankhade stadium, Mumbai on Sunday bagged another victory for The LSG. The Phenomenal performance by  KL Rahul (103 runs off 62 deliveries) & Rohit Sharma’s unfortunate fall at 39 created a challenging situation for the Mumbai Indian Team which gradually paved an easy victory for The Lucknow Super Giants.

No. Teams P W L T Pts. NRR
1. Gujarat Titans 7 6 1 0 12 +0.396
2. Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 10 +0.691
3. Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 0 10 +0.432
4. Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 10 +0.334
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 0 10 -0.472
6. Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 6 +0.715
7. Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 6 +0.080
8. Punjab Kings 7 3 4 0 6 -0.562
9. Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 4 -0.534
10. Mumbai Indians 8 0 8 0 0 -1.000
