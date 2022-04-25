IPL 2022 Points Table Updates – April 25, 2022
This is how the Points Table appears to be after yesterday’s match:
Insight Bureau: The 37th match between Lucknow Super giants (LSG) & Mumbai Indians (MI) which took place at Wankhade stadium, Mumbai on Sunday bagged another victory for The LSG. The Phenomenal performance by KL Rahul (103 runs off 62 deliveries) & Rohit Sharma’s unfortunate fall at 39 created a challenging situation for the Mumbai Indian Team which gradually paved an easy victory for The Lucknow Super Giants.
|No.
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|T
|Pts.
|NRR
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|+0.396
|2.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|+0.691
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|+0.432
|4.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|+0.334
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|-0.472
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|+0.715
|7.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|+0.080
|8.
|Punjab Kings
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.562
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.534
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|-1.000
