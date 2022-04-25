Sensex falls over 470 pts, Nifty down at 17,007

Insight Bureau: The BSE Sensex index fell over 470 points to 56,711 and the Nifty 50 index was down at 17,007 in the early trade on Monday. Stocks fell across the board, with 49 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index trading lower.

ICICI Bank was the only gainer, rising 1.5 per cent after it reported a near 60 per cent jump in net profits to 7,018.71 crore in the January-March quarter from a year ago.

