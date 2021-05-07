IOCL sets up 100 bed ICU Ventilator facility in Bargarh

TNI Bureau: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has set up a 100-bedded ICU Ventilator facility for Covid-19 patients at Vikash Multi-Specialty Hospital (VMSH).

The facility built at a cost of Rs 11.5 Crore, in association with Dasari Veer Raju & Gunnam Ram Chandra Rao Memorial Trust. The IOCL will make its contribution from the CSR Fund.

P&NG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurate the facility today via video conferencing.

Under this project, 70 numbers ventilators, 50 numbers monitors and 200 numbers syringe pumps are being provided by Indian Oil for establishing the ICU ventilator facilities aimed at treating critical COVID-19 patients in Western Odisha.

Lok Sabha MP Suresh Pujari, Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya, Atabira MLA Snehangini Chhuria, Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya, MoP&NG Secretary Tarun Kapoor and IOCL Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya were present during the inauguration via video conferencing.

Western Odisha has been badly hit by the Covid-19 second wave surge. Bargarh has been reporting high number of daily positive cases. Active cases in the district stand at 4260 – 5th highest in the State and 2nd highest in Western Odisha after Sambalpur (4279).