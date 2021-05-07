TNI Morning News Headlines – May 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha sees the biggest single-day spike in new Covid 19 infections with single-day spike of 12238 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 6914 quarantine and 5324 local contact cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports highest single day spike of 2073 fresh cases followed by Khordha (1828) and Cuttack (916) cases.

➡️ 19 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha & Sundargarh, 2 each from Ganjam and Puri, 1 each from Angul, Cuttack, Deogarh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,140.

➡️ Construction work of a vaccine production unit has started at Andharua in Bhubaneshwar.

➡️ One more journalist from Odisha succumbs to Covid. Ganjam District Correspondent of Sambad Pradeep Kishore Sahu dies days after testing positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 100 bed Covid Care Centre with ICU & ventilator facility at Vikash Multi-speciality Hospital in Bargarh.

➡️ Eminent Sambalpuri playwright Dr. Panchanan Mishra dies of COVID 19.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 4,14,188 new COVID 19 cases, 3,31,507 recoveries and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,14,91,598 including 36,45,164 active cases, 1,76,12,351 cured cases & 2,34,083 deaths.

➡️ Total of 16,49,73,058 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 29,86,01,699 samples were tested for COVID 19 up to 6th May 2021. Of these 18,26,490 samples were tested yesterday:: IMCR.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ DMK President MK Stalin sworn-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. DMK returns to power after 10 years in TN.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale hit Morigaon in Assam at 6:13 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Delhi makes 14-day institutional quarantine compulsory for those arriving from Andhra, Telangana

➡️ Rajasthan Government announces complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

➡️ Mumbai NCB arrested Hemal Shah, a drug peddler from Goa, in a drug case.

➡️ A 4-member team of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that reaches West Bengal to assess post-poll violence situation in the State.

➡️ Petrol & diesel prices per litre – Rs 97.61 & Rs 88.82 in Mumbai.

➡️ Rupee rises 18 paise to 73.60 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rallies 384.56 pts to 49,334.32 in opening session; Nifty surges 115.40 pts to 14,840.20.

World News

➡️ Switzerland sends oxygen concentrators, other medical supplies to India.

➡️ Consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrives from Poland.

➡️ COVID-19 travel ban on Australians returning from India not to be extended beyond May 15: Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 155.6 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.25 Million.