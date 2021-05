One more Journalist from Odisha succumbs to Covid

TNI Bureau: Another Journalist succumbed to Covid-19 in Odisha on Friday.

The journalist, Pradeep Kishore Sahu who was working with Odia daily ‘Sambad’ as Ganjam District Correspondent succumbed to Covid 19 while undergoing treatment at the Ashwini COVID Hospital in Berhampur.

He was 43 & survived by his wife and two sons.

So far, as many as 17 journos in Odisha have lost their life due to Covid.