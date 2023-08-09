International Seminar on People, Culture & Living Heritage at BJB College Concludes

Bhubaneshwar: The International Seminar on ‘People, Culture, and Living Heritage’ held at BJB Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar, reached its culminating point with a remarkable valedictory ceremony. The event drew enthusiastic participation from esteemed academicians, scholars, and students, exuding a sense of energy and purpose.

Key figures such as the Principal, Vice-Principal, distinguished Professors both from India and abroad, and corporate representatives graced the occasion, sharing their insightful perspectives and concluding thoughts.

Prof. Itishree Padhi, the Convenor of this significant International Seminar, emphasized the crucial need to unite individuals, places, and objects to foster community, peace, and harmony. She highlighted the seminar’s role as a steppingstone towards advancing collective thought processes.

Smt. Poonam Guha, Director of ORMAS, lauded the grandeur of the event and underscored the imperative of addressing women’s issues, human folklore, health, education, and livelihood for comprehensive societal upliftment.

Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Government of Odisha and Chairman of OCAC, spotlighted the preservation of culture and art. He eloquently illustrated how technology serves as a potent tool for propagating culture, accentuating the accessibility of art and culture in today’s technologically advanced era.

Dr. Sudhanshu K K Mishra, CGM of NABARD, shared insightful anecdotes from his experiences, shedding light on the empowerment of self-help group women, entrepreneurs, and rural development.

Prof. Anand Singh, representing the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, articulated the global significance of the chosen seminar theme, ‘People, Culture, and Heritage.’

Prof. P.C. Joshi, Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, delivered a vivid discourse on the essence of Indian people and culture, highlighting how India’s rich diversity fosters a culture of mutual respect despite differences.

Prof. G. M. Khan, the Principal of the college, extended warm congratulations to the dedicated departments for orchestrating a successful international seminar, commending their ability to engage in profound academic deliberations on ‘People, Culture, and Living Heritage.’

Dr. Madhubrata Satpathy, the Vice Principal, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed dignitaries, participants, the organizing committee, and all contributors who played a pivotal role in ensuring the grand success of the International Seminar.