TNI Morning News Headlines – August 10, 2023

Lok Sabha adopts resolution appealing for peace in Manipur.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Government on Wednesday launched ‘Mo Jungle Jami Yojana’ to ensure land ownership and access to forest resources for all eligible Scheduled Tribe (ST) forest dwellers in the State.
➡️Odisha Government on Wednesday launched ‘Mo Jungle Jami Yojana’ to ensure land ownership and access to forest resources for all eligible Scheduled Tribe (ST) forest dwellers in the State.
➡️Government to transform Classrooms of 15,000 Primary Schools in Odisha.
➡️Aska bar association and standing committee launch 12-hour bandh demanding district status for Rushikulya in Ganjam district.
➡️Man thrashes drunk son to death at Bangiyakhanda village under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district; accused surrenders at police station.
➡️Centre gives retirement to IPS officer Basant Kumar Rath. Last month, the Home Ministry extended the suspension of Rath for another six months.
➡️Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: ASI survey at Gyanvapi premises continues on Day 7.
➡️Mumbai Police files FIR against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Prakash Surve’s son Raj Surve and others in businessman kidnapping case.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district: National Center for Seismology.
Related Posts

International Seminar on People, Culture & Living…

Manipur violence shameful, government has no intention to…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Lok Sabha adopts resolution appealing for peace in Manipur.
➡️RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to announce Monetary Policy decision today.
➡️Sensex falls 235.99 points to 65,759.82 in early trade ahead of RBI policy decision; Nifty declines 64.2 points to 19,568.35.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade ahead of RBI policy decision.
➡️India beats Pakistan 4-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.
➡️Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot dead in Quito.
➡️US President Joe Biden issues an executive order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology.
➡️People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfire destroying historic Maui tourist town.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.