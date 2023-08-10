TNI Morning News Headlines – August 10, 2023
Lok Sabha adopts resolution appealing for peace in Manipur.
➡️Odisha Government on Wednesday launched ‘Mo Jungle Jami Yojana’ to ensure land ownership and access to forest resources for all eligible Scheduled Tribe (ST) forest dwellers in the State.
➡️Government to transform Classrooms of 15,000 Primary Schools in Odisha.
➡️Aska bar association and standing committee launch 12-hour bandh demanding district status for Rushikulya in Ganjam district.
➡️Man thrashes drunk son to death at Bangiyakhanda village under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district; accused surrenders at police station.
➡️Centre gives retirement to IPS officer Basant Kumar Rath. Last month, the Home Ministry extended the suspension of Rath for another six months.
➡️Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: ASI survey at Gyanvapi premises continues on Day 7.
➡️Mumbai Police files FIR against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Prakash Surve’s son Raj Surve and others in businessman kidnapping case.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district: National Center for Seismology.
Related Posts
➡️Lok Sabha adopts resolution appealing for peace in Manipur.
➡️RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to announce Monetary Policy decision today.
➡️Sensex falls 235.99 points to 65,759.82 in early trade ahead of RBI policy decision; Nifty declines 64.2 points to 19,568.35.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade ahead of RBI policy decision.
➡️India beats Pakistan 4-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.
➡️Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot dead in Quito.
➡️US President Joe Biden issues an executive order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology.
➡️People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfire destroying historic Maui tourist town.
Comments are closed.