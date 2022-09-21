India’s richest list grows massively in 2022

TNI Bureau: India’s richest grew by 96 persons to 1,103 spread over 122 cities and have Rs 1,000 crore or more as per the AIIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. Regardless of covid pandemic, inflation or Ukraine crisis India mananged to achieve this milestone.

The youngest on the list is Kaivalya Vohra aged 19, who founded Zepto which shows the impact of the startup revolution.

The latest rich list includes several promoters of startups, including those floated by women.

“Cumulative wealth has increased by 9.4 per cent, while average wealth has decreased by 1 per cent. 602 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 149 are new faces, whilst 415 saw their wealth drop and there were 50 dropouts,” as per a statement issued by IIFL Wealth and Hurun India.

According to the report, India has 221 billionaires, down 16 compared to last year.

While Chemicals and Financial Services added the greatest number of new entrants to the list, Pharma is still at number one and has contributed 126 entrants to the list.