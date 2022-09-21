Odisha Civil Services Prelim on Oct 16; Check Timing & other Details

TNI Bureau: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the examination schedule for Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2021.
The OCS preliminary examination of the civil services would be held on October 16.
The exam will conducted in five zones – Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.
In a notice, the OPSC said the timings for the two papers of general studies are 10 am and 1.30 pm respectively and the duration is 2 hours for each exam.
The persons with disabilities will be given 40 minutes extra for each sitting.
Admission certificates and instructions will be available on the OPSC website – https://www.opsc.gov.in.
Paper 1: General Studies
Timing: 10 am to 12 noon
Total 100 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers
Subject Code: 01
Paper 2: General Studies
Timing: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm
Total 80 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers
Subject Code: 02
For persons with disabilities
Paper 1: General Studies
Timing: 10 am to 12.40 P.M
Total 100 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers
Subject Code: 01
Paper 2: General Studies
Timing: 1:30 pm to 4.10 P.M
Total 80 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers
Subject Code: 02
