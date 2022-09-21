Odisha Civil Services Prelim on Oct 16; Check Timing & other Details

TNI Bureau: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the examination schedule for Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2021.

The OCS preliminary examination of the civil services would be held on October 16.

The exam will conducted in five zones – Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

In a notice, the OPSC said the timings for the two papers of general studies are 10 am and 1.30 pm respectively and the duration is 2 hours for each exam.

The persons with disabilities will be given 40 minutes extra for each sitting.

Admission certificates and instructions will be available on the OPSC website – https://www.opsc.gov.in.

Paper 1: General Studies

Timing: 10 am to 12 noon

Total 100 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers

Subject Code: 01

Paper 2: General Studies

Timing: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Total 80 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers

Subject Code: 02

For persons with disabilities

Paper 1: General Studies

Timing: 10 am to 12.40 P.M

Total 100 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers

Subject Code: 01

Paper 2: General Studies

Timing: 1:30 pm to 4.10 P.M

Total 80 objective-type questions will multiple choice answers

Subject Code: 02