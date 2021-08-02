Indian Women script History; reaches Olympics Hockey Semis
TNI Bureau: The Indian Women, ranked 9th in the World, scripted history today, as they stormed into the Semifinals of Olympics Hockey for the first time. They defeated World No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the Quarterfinals – the biggest upset in Hockey at Tokyo Olympics.
Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal of the match, which sealed its fate. Australia kept attacking till the last moment and earned 9 penalty corners, but Indian defence stood rock solid to deny them any chance to equalise.
Indian Women had begun their Tokyo Olympics campaign on a disastrous note by losing their first 3 matches (1-5 vs Netherlands, 0-2 vs Germany and 1-4 vs Great Britain). They bounced back in the remaining two matches by winning 1-0 against Ireland and 4-3 vs South Africa).
The Men’s Team had made it to the Semifinals after a long gap of 40 years, raising medal hopes after 41 years.
