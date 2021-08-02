TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1032 new Covid cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.54%. 1773 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

67,131 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 6033.

Khordha reported 237 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 154 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – August 2, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 1032

🔶 New Deaths – 67

🔶 New Recoveries – 1773

🔶 Samples Tested – 67,131 (74,735 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.54% (1.92% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases in Top 10 Districts: Khordha (237), Cuttack (154), Puri (82), Jagatsinghpur (82), Angul (48), Bhadrak (47), Jajpur (43), Balasore (36), Nayagarh (30), Dhenkanal (25).

🔷 New Audited Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (12), Sundargarh (11), Cuttack (10), Puri (6), Dhenkanal (5), Ganjam (4), Jagatsinghpur (4), Angul (3), Bhadrak (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 16164543

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 979737

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 958601

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 15050

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 6033