TNI Morning News Headlines – August 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1032 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 598 quarantine and 434 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 237 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (154), Puri (82), Jagatsinghpur (82).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 67 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (12), Sundargarh (11), Cuttack (10), Puri (6), Dhenkanal (5), Ganjam (4), Jagatsinghpur (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6033.

➡️ As many as 67,131 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur to open for devotees from Wednesday.

➡️ Mo Bus Drivers stage protest demanding hike in Salary.

➡️ Application process for Odisha Common PG Entrance Test-2021 begins from today.

➡️ Konark Sun Temple reopens for visitors soon.

India News

➡️ India reports 40,134 new COVID 19 cases, 36,946 recoveries and 422 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,16,95,958 including 4,13,718 active cases, 3,08,57,467 cured cases & 4,24,773 deaths.

➡️ A Total samples tested up to 28th July are 46,64,27,038 including 17,76,315 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination coverage stands at 46,96,45,494; 14,28,984 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

➡️ TokyoOlympics: Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput finish the qualification round at 20th and 32nd positions, fail to qualify for men’s 50m rifle three positions final.

➡️ Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell congratulates India’s women’s hockey team.

➡️ Indian Women hockey team enter Olympic Hockey Semifinal for the first time.

➡️ Ace sprinter of Odisha Dutee Chand fails to qualify for the semifinals of women’s 200m event as she finished 7th in heat 4 of the preliminary round clocking 23.85 seconds.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 198.2 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.22 Million.

➡️ Nearly 300 Taliban killed, hundreds injured in ops by Afghan forces in 48 hours.

➡️ 19-Year-Old TikTok Star dies days after he was shot in US Cinema Hall.

➡️ China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions targets.