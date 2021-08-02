TNI Morning News Headlines – August 2, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 1032 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 598 quarantine and 434 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 237 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (154), Puri (82), Jagatsinghpur (82).
➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 67 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (12), Sundargarh (11), Cuttack (10), Puri (6), Dhenkanal (5), Ganjam (4), Jagatsinghpur (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6033.
➡️ As many as 67,131 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur to open for devotees from Wednesday.
➡️ Mo Bus Drivers stage protest demanding hike in Salary.
➡️ Application process for Odisha Common PG Entrance Test-2021 begins from today.
➡️ Konark Sun Temple reopens for visitors soon.
India News
➡️ India reports 40,134 new COVID 19 cases, 36,946 recoveries and 422 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,16,95,958 including 4,13,718 active cases, 3,08,57,467 cured cases & 4,24,773 deaths.
➡️ A Total samples tested up to 28th July are 46,64,27,038 including 17,76,315 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination coverage stands at 46,96,45,494; 14,28,984 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.
➡️ TokyoOlympics: Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput finish the qualification round at 20th and 32nd positions, fail to qualify for men’s 50m rifle three positions final.
➡️ Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell congratulates India’s women’s hockey team.
➡️ Indian Women hockey team enter Olympic Hockey Semifinal for the first time.
➡️ Ace sprinter of Odisha Dutee Chand fails to qualify for the semifinals of women’s 200m event as she finished 7th in heat 4 of the preliminary round clocking 23.85 seconds.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 198.2 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.22 Million.
➡️ Nearly 300 Taliban killed, hundreds injured in ops by Afghan forces in 48 hours.
➡️ 19-Year-Old TikTok Star dies days after he was shot in US Cinema Hall.
➡️ China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions targets.
