Indian Crickters test positive for Covid 19; Know Who

Insight Bureau: Covid-19 outbreak hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as opener Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer tested positive for coronavirus, along with standby bowler Navdeep Saini and three members of the support staff. Opener Mayank Agarwal has been added to the squad.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing,” the BCCI stated in a press release.

The members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on 31st January 2022 for the upcoming Paytm three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative,” it added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and were going through a three-day isolation period post their break from the South Africa series.

The series starts in Ahmedabad on February 6 with India’s 1000th ODI match.

The players who tested positive for Covid will remain in isolation until complete recovery, the BCCI added.