38 Chinese soldiers died during 2020 Galwan Clash, claims Report

Insight Bureau: In an investigative report, “The Klaxon”, an Australian newspaper has claimed that during the conflict with India at high-altitude in the Galwan Valley, at least 38 Chinese PLA troops were washed away and drowned that night while attempting to swim in the fast-flowing Galwan river in sub-zero temperature.

The Klaxon independently built a team of social media researchers who found that China’s casualty extended more than the four soldiers. These social media researchers have released a report titled ‘Galwan Decoded’.

A year-long investigation includes discussions with Chinese bloggers, information from Chinese citizens and media reports that have since been deleted by Chinese authorities.

India had said that 20 of its soldiers had died in the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.

Though China had repeatedly refused to disclose its total casualties, in February 2021, it announced posthumous medals to four of its soldiers who died in the Galwan clash.