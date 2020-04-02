English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Indian-born South African Scientist Gita Ramjee dies of Coronavirus

By TNI Bureau
Gita Ramjee
TNI Bureau: Renowned Indian-origin South African Virologist Gita Ramjee died of Coronavirus at a hospital in Durban. She was 64.

Ramjee had recently travelled to London. She did not have any COVID-19, but fell sick and got admitted to a hospital.

Gita Ramjee was an HIV prevention research leader. She was the Clinical Trials Unit Principal Investigator and Unit Director of the HIV Prevention Research Unit of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) offices in Durban.

In the year 2018, Gita was presented with the Outstanding Female Scientist Award in Lisbon by the European Development Clinical Trials Partnerships (EDCTP).

Ramjee was married to Pharmacist Pravin Ramjee, a South African of Indian descent. South Africa is currently going through a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

TNI Bureau
