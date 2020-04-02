Coronavirus Update @ USA – April 2, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America reported 884 new deaths in the last 24 hours – highest daily death toll for the country so far. Overall death toll in USA has now crossed 5,000.

👉 884 new deaths and more than 25,000 positive cases in a day.

👉 Death Toll rises to 5,110.

👉 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 stands at 215,215

👉 391 new deaths, 7,917 confirmed cases in 24 hours in New York.

👉 Death Toll in New York rises to 2,219. Number of confirmed cases in New York – 83,901.

👉 Death Toll rises to 355 in New Jersey, 337 in Michigan, 255 in Washington.

👉 New Jersey has 22,255 COVID-19 cases.