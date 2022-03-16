India restores 5-year E-Tourist Visa to Nationals of 156 Countries

Notably, it was suspended since March 2020.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has restored valid e-tourist visa issued for five years to nationals of 156 countries, officials said. Notably, it was suspended since March 2020.

The government took the step keeping in view the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country and considering the need for further relaxation of visa and travel restrictions.

