India restores 5-year E-Tourist Visa to Nationals of 156 Countries
Notably, it was suspended since March 2020.
Insight Bureau: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has restored valid e-tourist visa issued for five years to nationals of 156 countries, officials said. Notably, it was suspended since March 2020.
The government took the step keeping in view the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country and considering the need for further relaxation of visa and travel restrictions.
