Russia defiant although US Senate declares Putin ‘War Criminal’

Insight Bureau: The US Senate has unanimously approved a resolution deeming Russian president Vladimir Putin a war criminal over his invasion of Ukraine last month. In a rare show of unity, the resolution was unanimously approved by senators from both Democrats and Republicans.

The resolution was led by Republican senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham, and passed by voice vote after negotiating changes with Republican colleague and senator from Kentucky Rand Paul.

Notably, Russia’s Foreign Minister said Ukraine cannot have weapons that pose a threat to Russia.