India overtakes USA in COVID Vaccination

TNI Bureau: According to the Union Health Ministry’s announcement on Monday, India has passed the United States of America in the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.



Since the vaccination campaign began on January 16, 32,36,63,297 doses have been administered in India.



In the meantime, vaccinations began on December 8 in the United States and they have given out 32,33,27,328 doses of the vaccine. The UK, Germany, Italy, and France have each administered 7,67,74,990, 7,14,37,514, 4,96,50,721 and 5,24,57,288 doses respectively.



For the 46th day in a row, daily recoveries outnumbered daily new cases, with 58,578 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the active caseload down to 5,72,994.



The national recovery rate is now at 96.80%.



The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country is 3,02,79,331, with 2,93,09,607 recoveries and 3,96,730 fatalities.