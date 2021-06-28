Covid 3rd Wave could be delayed; likely to be less Devastating

TNI Bureau: According to a modelling research conducted by a team of experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Imperial College London, UK, a hypothetical third wave of Covid infections is unlikely to be as devastating as the second wave. According to the report, rapid scaling up of vaccination efforts might be critical in combating current and future outbreaks of the disease.



As per a study, third waves have developed in other nations, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, and are fueled by a variety of reasons.



Given the degree of spread that has already occurred in India, the findings imply that a third wave, if it occurs, will be less severe than the second wave.



NK Arora, the chief of the Centre’s Covid-19 working group, on Sunday said that the third wave of coronavirus could be delayed until December this year. “ICMR has come up with a study, which says the third wave will come late in the country,” Dr Arora said.



According to the Chairman of the Central Panel, “We have a window period of 6 to 8 months to vaccinate everybody in the country.” He also stated that the government’s goal is to administer one crore Covid-19 vaccination doses every day in India in the coming days.



According to Dr. Arora, the Delta Plus new variant of Covid-19, which has sparked new fears across the country, cannot yet be connected to a third wave of the pandemic.



