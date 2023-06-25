India, Egypt sign pact to elevate bilateral relation into ‘strategic partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship into a “strategic partnership”.

“PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on 25 June 2023,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

“The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties.

“An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “Strategic Partnership” was signed by the leaders.”

Both the countries also signed three agreements in the fields of agriculture, archaeology and antiquities. They also signed a pact on competition law.(IANS)