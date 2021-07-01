India Covid Analysis – July 1, 2021

TNI Bureau: India has reported 48,786 new Covid-19 cases and 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours. Kerala reported 13,658 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours.

In total, 19,21,450 samples were tested yesterday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 2.54% .

India Covid Analysis – July 01, 2021

🔷 New Cases – 48,786

🔷 New Deaths – 1005

🔷 New Recoveries – 61,588

🔷 Samples Tested – 19,21,450 (19,60,757 Yesterday)

🔷 Test Positivity Rate – 2.54% (2.34% Yesterday)

🔷 New Cases (2000+) – Kerala (13,658), Maharashtra (9771), Tamil Nadu (4506), Andhra Pradesh (3797), Karnataka (3382), Odisha (3087), Assam (2479).

🔷 New Deaths (40+) – Kerala (142), Maharashtra (141), Tamil Nadu (113), Karnataka (111), Odisha (45), Uttarakhand (221 including old deaths).

🔷 Active Cases in India – 523,257

🔷 Covid Death Toll in India – 399,459

Overall Covid Data:

🔷 Total Samples Tested in India – 41,20,21,494

🔷 Total Recoveries in India – 2,94,88,918

🔷 Total Vaccination- 33,57,16,019