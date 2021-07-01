TNI Morning News Headlines – July 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3087 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 1775 quarantine and 1312 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 584 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (462) and Balasore (246).

➡️ 45 new COVID-19 deaths reported today in Odisha including 9 from Khordha and 5 each from Puri Nayagarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,063.

➡️ Odisha Government extends the deadline for submission of property statement by all Government employees by two months till August 31.

➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) postpones major Recruitment Tests due to Lockdown Extension.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on National Doctors Day.

➡️ Odisha BJP hits streets over massive irregularities in Mandis.

India News

➡️ India reports 48,786 new COVID 19 cases, 61,588 recoveries and 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,04,11,634 including 5,23,257 active cases, 2,94,88,918 cured cases & 3,99,459 deaths.

➡️ Government panel recommends against allowing Serum Institute of India to conduct phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Covavax COVID19 vaccine on children of age 2-17 years.

➡️ The Government panel has asked Serum Institute of India to complete trials of Covavax COVID19 vaccine on adults first.

➡️ Indian drug regulatory body has denied permission to Dr Reddy’s to conduct phase 3 trials for #SputnikLight COVID 19 vaccine in India: Sources.

➡️ Government of India today invited suggestions via email from the public for changes in History text books at school level.

➡️ Price of domestic LPG cylinder with subsidy increased by Rs 25.50 per cylinder with effect from today.

➡️ Rupee slips 5 paise to 74.37 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips 3.21 points to 52,479.50 in opening session; Nifty inches 2.10 points lower to 15,719.40.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 181.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.93 Million.

➡️ Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI’s nod for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

➡️ Won’t recognise your vaccine certificates if you don’t clear Covaxin, Covishield: India to EU

➡️ Communist Party marks centenary: Xi Jinping vows China will never be bullied.

➡️ Former defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88.

➡️ India ranks among top 10 in ITU’s Global Cybersecurity Index.

➡️ Joe Biden Nominates Indian-American Shalina D Kumar As Federal Judge.

➡️ Afghanistan: Taliban fighters launch attack on Ghazni.

➡️ Princess Diana’s Car, a Gift from Prince Charles, sells for $72,000.