TNI Morning News Headlines – July 1, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 3087 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 1775 quarantine and 1312 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 584 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (462) and Balasore (246).
➡️ 45 new COVID-19 deaths reported today in Odisha including 9 from Khordha and 5 each from Puri Nayagarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,063.
➡️ Odisha Government extends the deadline for submission of property statement by all Government employees by two months till August 31.
➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) postpones major Recruitment Tests due to Lockdown Extension.
➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on National Doctors Day.
➡️ Odisha BJP hits streets over massive irregularities in Mandis.
India News
➡️ India reports 48,786 new COVID 19 cases, 61,588 recoveries and 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,04,11,634 including 5,23,257 active cases, 2,94,88,918 cured cases & 3,99,459 deaths.
➡️ Government panel recommends against allowing Serum Institute of India to conduct phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Covavax COVID19 vaccine on children of age 2-17 years.
➡️ The Government panel has asked Serum Institute of India to complete trials of Covavax COVID19 vaccine on adults first.
➡️ Indian drug regulatory body has denied permission to Dr Reddy’s to conduct phase 3 trials for #SputnikLight COVID 19 vaccine in India: Sources.
➡️ Government of India today invited suggestions via email from the public for changes in History text books at school level.
➡️ Price of domestic LPG cylinder with subsidy increased by Rs 25.50 per cylinder with effect from today.
➡️ Rupee slips 5 paise to 74.37 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex slips 3.21 points to 52,479.50 in opening session; Nifty inches 2.10 points lower to 15,719.40.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 181.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.93 Million.
➡️ Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI’s nod for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.
➡️ Won’t recognise your vaccine certificates if you don’t clear Covaxin, Covishield: India to EU
➡️ Communist Party marks centenary: Xi Jinping vows China will never be bullied.
➡️ Former defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88.
➡️ India ranks among top 10 in ITU’s Global Cybersecurity Index.
➡️ Joe Biden Nominates Indian-American Shalina D Kumar As Federal Judge.
➡️ Afghanistan: Taliban fighters launch attack on Ghazni.
➡️ Princess Diana’s Car, a Gift from Prince Charles, sells for $72,000.
