India at Tokyo Olympics : August 2, 2021
Indian Hockey Team qualifies for Semi-finals, Kamalpreet Kaur ends up 6th in the Discuss Throw Finals, Foaad Mirza finishes 23rd in the Individual final in the evening jumping event
TNI Bureau: Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games began with a solemn start for Dutee Chand failing to qualify for the women’s 200m semi-finals. Today was a defining moment for Indian hockey, and Indian sports in general. Australia, who were pre-tournament favourites and in good condition, have been stunned, and Rani Rampal and her teammates will prepare for the first-ever semi-finals in two days.
- Rani Rampal and her hockey team have brought honour to the country. After a strong start from Australia, the Indians improved their performance and took the lead before halftime, thanks to Gurjit Kaur. Since then, their tenacious defence and goalkeeping have kept the Indian camp afloat, and the women’s team has advanced to the semi-finals with a win in their first-ever Olympic quarter-final.
- With Kamalpreet Kaur’s final throw out of the sector, India’s women’s discus throw campaign has come to an end. India’s Kamalpreet bagged the 6th spot in the 2020 Olympic Games final with a personal best of 63.70m. Valarie Allman of the United States won the gold medal with a best throw of 68.98 metres.
- For the Indian contingent in shooting, it is the end of it. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who began out well, ends with just 379 points for a total of 1167. He is presently ranked 22nd and is no longer in contention. Sanjeev Rajput is also officially out in the men’s 50m 3 positions rifle qualifiers.
- Fouaad Mirza of India finished 23rd in the individual final of the evening jumping event, making him the first Indian equestrian to compete in the Olympics in more than two decades.
- Dutee finished 7th in Heat 4 with a season-best time of 23.85, however it was not enough to qualify her for the semi-final.
