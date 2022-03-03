India abstains from voting against Russia at UNGA

Insight Bureau: India continued to maintain its neutral stance and again abstained from voting against Russia on the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday that strongly reprimanded Russia for invading Ukraine and demanded immediate withdrawal of all Russian forces.

This is India’s third abstention in less than a week.

The 193-member General Assembly voted on Wednesday, demanding that Russia immediately stop using force against Ukraine.

The resolution was supported by 141 members while 5 member States voted against the motion and 34 abstained.

Stating that India was “deeply concerned,” India’s permanent representative to the UN, T.S. Tirumurti demanded safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals, including students, who are still stranded in Ukraine, particularly from Kharkiv and other cities in Ukraine.

Key Developments:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸141 Nations voted in favour of the non-binding resolution asking Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

🔸5 Countries voted against the resolution; 34 Countries abstained.

🔸With Russia: Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Eritrea.

🔸Against Russia: US, UK, European Union, Japan, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, Bhutan, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives.

🔸Neutral: India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Iran, Cuba, South Africa.