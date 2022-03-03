Ukraine-Russia War: Key Highlights (March 3, 2022)

Insight Bureau: Massive fighting continues in Ukraine as Russian Forces have launched series of attacks across all major cities. While Kherson has already fallen, Kharkiv is virtually under the control of Russian forces. The ‘Battle of Kyiv’ has probably reached a decisive stage.

Over 1 million or 10 lakh people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the war, triggering a refugee crisis. More are lined up to leave the war-torn country. Despite the bravery, the Ukraine is fighting a losing battle although the US and West want to stretch things further to check mate Russia.

Here are the Key Developments in the last 1 hours:

➡️ Russia has taken control of Kherson, confirms Ukraine.

➡️ Massive air raids as well as ground attack on Kharkiv.

➡️ Netflix to halt projects in Russia.

➡️ 498 Russian soldiers dead, 1597 injured in combat in Ukraine, says Russian Defense Ministry.

➡️ Ukraine has officially put its own casualties at 2000+.

➡️ In the rare emergency session in 40 years, the UN General Assembly resolution calls on Russia to withdraw all troops “immediately, completely and unconditionally”.

➡️ 141 Nations voted in favour of the non-binding UNGA resolution asking Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. 5 Countries voted against the resolution; 34 Countries abstained.

➡️ Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Eritrea supported Russia.

➡️ US, UK, Israel, European Union, Japan, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, Bhutan, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives voted against Russia.

➡️ India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Iran, Cuba, South Africa abstained from voting against Russia at UNGA.

➡️ A ceasefire will be on the agenda in talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus on Friday.

➡️ Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s super yacht, one of the biggest in the world, has been seized in Germany.

➡️ Twitter has banned Russian State Media Houses RT and Sputnik in the EU, following the footsteps of Facebook and YouTube.

➡️ International Criminal Court (ICC) formally opened investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

➡️ More than 1 million (10 lakh) refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries: UN.

➡️ Several large explosions reported in Kyiv, which came under attack from Russian airstrikes.

➡️ Brent crude oil reaches $117.

➡️ World Bank has suspended projects in Russia and Belarus.

➡️ Spain has decided to send machine guns, 1,370 anti-tank grenade launchers and 700,000 rifle and gun rounds to Ukraine.

➡️ 4 Russian fighter jets (two Su-27s and two Su-24s) violated the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea

➡️ 752 civilian died in Russia’s war in Ukraine as on March 1, claims UN.

➡️ A number of cities and towns in Ukraine, including Okhtyrka and Kharkiv sustained heavy damages after Russian shelling.

