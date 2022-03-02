Why Indian Students prefer to study Medicines in Ukraine

Insight Bureau: In the trap of Russia Ukraine Crisis, thousands of stranded Indian students find themselves engulfed in fear in the war-torn country. The biggest curiosity now is what for Indian students choose Ukraine to study medicine.

As per the reports, there are around 18,095 Indian students in Ukraine and in the year 2020, 24% of its overseas students were from India. Ukraine ranks 4th in Europe for having the largest number of specializations in the field of medicine. Ukraine’s education system is said to be one of the best in the world.

In war torn Ukraine, the state-run Universities provide quality education at a low cost. In comparison, lesser-known private medical colleges in India tend to demand much higher fees. The low MBBS course fees charged by the medical institutions in Ukraine can range between ₹30 lakh- Rs35 lakh for, compared to around ₹1 crore (including donation) charged in India, as per a report.

The medical colleges in Ukraine fill in the gap for Indian students who don’t get seats in government colleges or afford the heavy fees charged by private institutions in India.

There are no medical examinations that are conducted for the medical students to get admissions there. The medium of instruction is English in Ukraine, so that works as an added benefit for not having to learn a foreign language while also studying medicine.